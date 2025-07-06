'Gill, Gill, Gill': Pathan, Kohli, Viru hail India's new Test skipper

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates after the match. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India’s historic 336-run win at Edgbaston — their first-ever Test victory at the venue — sparked celebrations across the cricketing world, with former players hailing the team’s all-round dominance.

From Shubman Gill’s majestic batting to Akash Deep’s dream debut and Mohammed Siraj’s fiery spell, it was a performance that left the Indian cricket fraternity beaming with pride.

Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with a double century and a follow-up 161, while Akash Deep, in only his second Test, claimed a remarkable 10-wicket match haul. Mohammed Siraj set the tone early with six wickets in the first innings, and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with twin fifties — all of it combining to level the five-match series 1-1.

Virat Kohli, former Test captain, lauded the team's resilience, "Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubman with the bat and in the field, and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch."

Yuvraj Singh praised Gill’s leadership and the team’s fight in tough conditions,m "Winning a Test in England is about showing heart when it gets tough! No Bumrah, away from home, backs to the wall, and still, the boys found a way! Akash Deep was fearless and unplayable, and Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond his years. That’s the kind of win you remember."

Virender Sehwag called it the “Shubman Gill Test match”, "Outstanding win in Birmingham. While this should be remembered as the Shubman Gill Test match for his incredible 430 runs, the efforts from Siraj in the first innings and Akash Deep in both innings on a surface which didn't have much for bowlers were outstanding."

Sourav Ganguly hailed India’s bowling unit and Gill’s leadership, "What a performance from Shubman Gill and his team... Akash Deep and Siraj were just brilliant. India’s attack looked far superior to England’s. Winning without Bumrah — it doesn’t get better than this. What a fantastic batting effort and a captain in complete command."

Irfan Pathan kept it short but impactful, "India India India. Gill Gill Gill. Creating history in Birmingham."

Sanjay Manjrekar added his trademark wordplay, "India not ‘Gumrah’ without Bumrah. #AkashDeep"

With the series now level, India’s stirring comeback — marked by grit, tactical brilliance, and individual heroics — has reignited hopes of a historic away series win. The cricketing world will now watch with bated breath as the battle heads into the final stretch.