HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gill confirms Bumrah's return for Lord's Test

Gill confirms Bumrah's return for Lord's Test

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 06, 2025 23:59 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Shubman Gill confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will return for the third Test at Lord’s. Photograph: BCCI

India missed Jasprit Bumrah at Edgbaston — but only on the team sheet.

After sealing a record 336-run win, skipper Shubman Gill confirmed that the rested pacer will return for the third Test at Lord’s.

 

Despite Bumrah’s absence — and the risk it carried, especially after his five-wicket haul in the first Test at Headingley — India pulled off a dominant win at Edgbaston, their biggest overseas Test victory by runs.

Asked about Bumrah’s availability for the next match, Gill was clear at the post-match presentation, “Definitely,” he said, confirming the star pacer's comeback for Lord’s.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Akash Deep's 10 wickets for cancer-battling sister
Akash Deep's 10 wickets for cancer-battling sister
PIX: Akash Wrecks England As India Level Series
PIX: Akash Wrecks England As India Level Series
'Gill, Gill, Gill': Kohli, Viru hail India's new Test skip
'Gill, Gill, Gill': Kohli, Viru hail India's new Test skip
How India Breached the Edgbaston Fortress
How India Breached the Edgbaston Fortress
10 Wickets. One Stage. Akash Deep Has Truly Arrived
10 Wickets. One Stage. Akash Deep Has Truly Arrived

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dalai Lama: How To Lead A Better Life

webstory image 2

Pineapple Paradise: 8 Wonderful Recipes

webstory image 3

Say Hello To Oppo Reno 14 Pro

VIDEOS

PM Modi's adorable moment with kids in Brazil goes viral2:19

PM Modi's adorable moment with kids in Brazil goes viral

UK Royal Air Force team lands in Kerala to repair grounded F-35B2:58

UK Royal Air Force team lands in Kerala to repair...

Shocking scenes emerge from Mandi showing the aftermath of flash floods and cloudburst2:44

Shocking scenes emerge from Mandi showing the aftermath...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD