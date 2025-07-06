Gill confirms Bumrah's return for Lord's Test

IMAGE: Shubman Gill confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will return for the third Test at Lord’s. Photograph: BCCI

India missed Jasprit Bumrah at Edgbaston — but only on the team sheet.

After sealing a record 336-run win, skipper Shubman Gill confirmed that the rested pacer will return for the third Test at Lord’s.

Despite Bumrah’s absence — and the risk it carried, especially after his five-wicket haul in the first Test at Headingley — India pulled off a dominant win at Edgbaston, their biggest overseas Test victory by runs.

Asked about Bumrah’s availability for the next match, Gill was clear at the post-match presentation, “Definitely,” he said, confirming the star pacer's comeback for Lord’s.