HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » How India Breached the Edgbaston Fortress

How India Breached the Edgbaston Fortress

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 06, 2025 22:23 IST

x

Akash Deep

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates with teammates after winning the match. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Akash Deep took six wickets as India crushed England by 336 runs to level the series at 1-1 on Sunday after they bowled out the hosts for 271 to claim their first Test victory at Edgbaston.

India had never won at Edgbaston in eight Tests, losing seven, and they were humbled last time out at the venue when England completed their highest successful run chase (378) three years ago.

 

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after pouching the catch to dismiss Chris Woakes. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Faced with the daunting task of chasing 608 to win, however, England crumbled as Deep ripped through the top order and claimed his maiden Test five-wicket haul with figures of 6-99 to finish with 10 wickets in the match.

Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Washington Sundar celebrates Ben Stokes’ wicket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Resuming on 153-6 after lunch, Jamie Smith scored a half-century but nearing another hundred with two consecutive sixes, he fell for 88 going for a third when he was caught at deep backward square to become Deep's fifth victim.

Akash Deep

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates Ollie Pope’s wicket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Brydon Carse provided entertainment with the bat as he went after the bowling, but he was the last man out for 38 when he skied Deep to India captain Shubman Gill who fittingly took the catch to seal a famous victory for his team.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Akash wrecks England as India level series
PIX: Akash wrecks England as India level series
10 Wickets. One Stage. Akash Deep Has Truly Arrived
10 Wickets. One Stage. Akash Deep Has Truly Arrived
'Gill, a carbon copy of Kohli'
'Gill, a carbon copy of Kohli'
'He's just getting started': Gill's childhood coach
'He's just getting started': Gill's childhood coach
Gill's Vest Sparks Storm: Violation of BCCI Deal?
Gill's Vest Sparks Storm: Violation of BCCI Deal?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pineapple Paradise: 8 Wonderful Recipes

webstory image 2

Dalai Lama: How To Lead A Better Life

webstory image 3

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!

VIDEOS

PM Modi poses for family photo with world leaders at BRICS Summit2:02

PM Modi poses for family photo with world leaders at...

Aaditya, Amit Thackeray hug, shake hands as Supriya Sule looks on at mega rally3:16

Aaditya, Amit Thackeray hug, shake hands as Supriya Sule...

UK Royal Air Force team lands in Kerala to repair grounded F-35B2:58

UK Royal Air Force team lands in Kerala to repair...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD