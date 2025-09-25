Abhishek's award delights his proud mom Manju

'Abhishek played a very good innings. He will score a century in some other match.'

IMAGE: Manju Sharma with son Abhishek Sharma's Player of the Match Award, after the Super 4's match at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Johns/X

Riding on opener Abhishek Sharma's brilliant batting, India registered a commanding 41-run victory over Bangladesh in their Asia Cup, Super Four game on Wednesday.

The left-hander set the stage on fire with a scintillating 75 off just 37 balls, smashing six boundaries and five towering sixes. He looked set for another international century but was unfortunately run out, leaving his family members with mixed emotions.

After the match, he met up with his family members over dinner and showed his mother Manju Sharma, his Player of the Match Award.

For his family, the missed century was bittersweet.

IMAGE: He will score a century some other time: Manju Sharma. Photograph: ANI /X

Speaking about her son's knock, Manju told ANI, 'The match was very good and Abhishek played a very good innings. He will score a century in some other match. India should win the Asia Cup.'

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma smashed 75 off just 37 balls in the Super 4s match against Bangladesh at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

'It hurts that Abhishek missed the century. However, it is okay, it is a part of the game. I am confident that he will score a century in the tournament. We are feeling great that he is playing a big role in ensuring that the team wins the match. The team is very strong. We are proud of the team. I have always been a fan of Rohit Sharma, and now Abhishek is also playing a similar role. I feel proud,' Abhishek's sister, Komal, said.

The 25-year-old's fearless approach at the top has seen him emerge as a vital cog in India's Asia Cup campaign.

India, with this win, became the first team to secure a place in the final, while Sri Lanka has been knocked out of the tournament. Pakistan and Bangladesh will now face each other in a do-or-die clash on Thursday, September 25, for a spot in the final.

India will take on Sri Lanka in their final Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 26 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.