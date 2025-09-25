Padikkal Picked For WI Tests; Nair, Sarfaraz Ignored

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal scored a half-century on debut against England in Dharamsala in 2024. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Thursday, revealed the team for the two Test series against the West Indies, starting October 2.

Addressing the media in Dubai, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that Devdutt Padikkal returns to the Test squad on the back of some commendable form.

'Padikkal has been in the Test squad. He played in Australia, then in Dharamsala, got a fifty there. Has shown decent form for India A,' Agarkar said.

'Rishabh Pant is not fit for West Indies series, hopefully he will be available for home Tests against South Africa,' Agarkar added.

Karun Nair, who made a comeback to the Indian team for the England tour, has been dropped following poor returns in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan continues to be sidelined.

The series gets underway in Ahmedabad on October 2, with the second Test taking place in Delhi from October 10.

This marks India's first Test action since the dramatic 2-2 draw for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England.

India currently sit third in the World Test Championship standings, behind Australia and Sri Lanka, despite having played more matches. A strong home performance could prove crucial to bolstering their WTC campaign.

India squad for West Indies Tests: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja (vce captain), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, N Jagadeesan