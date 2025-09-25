HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Sarfaraz Wasn't Picked For Windies Tests

Why Sarfaraz Wasn't Picked For Windies Tests

September 25, 2025 15:52 IST

Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan last played for India in the home series against New Zealand in October 2024. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian squad for the two Test series against the West Indies sprung a surprise with the return of Devdutt Padikkal, but the bigger shock was Sarfaraz Khan's omission.

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz, who stunned fans recently with his weight loss transformation, did not make the cut.

Asked about it at a media interaction in Dubai, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar clarified: 'He is injured.'

Earlier this month, Sarfaraz was ruled out of the Duleep Trophy with a quadricep injury and expected to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks.

According to reports, Sarfaraz picked up a niggle during the Buchi Babu tournament in August and subsequently checked in at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. The 27 year old struck a couple of centuries in the Buchi Babu tournament before the injury setback.

Sarfaraz played matches for India A on the England tour; however, he was not part of the main squad. He last played for India in the home series against New Zealand in October 2024.

 
