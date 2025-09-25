Bumrah available for both Tests against WI: Agarkar

'...we want him available as much as possible, but we have to be careful with him with some of the big tournaments coming as well, but like I said, the team always comes first.'

IMAGE: On the subject of workload management, the chief selector acknowledged the importance of balancing Jasprit Bumrah's fitness with India's packed schedule. Photograph: BCCI/X

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday named in India's Test squad for the home series against the West Indies.

While announcing the 15-member squad at the Indian team hotel in Dubai, Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar was clear that the pacer is well-rested and good to go in the series that gets underway on October 2 in Ahmedabad.

'This is a team for both the Test matches. So, he's available for both. We've had a fair break after England. He didn't play the fifth Test either. There's been a month or five weeks of break,' he said.

'This tournament (the ongoing Asia Cup here where Bumrah is playing) has been fairly spaced out till this last week. He's ready and keen to play both Test matches,' Agarkar explained.

India are set to play the Asia Cup final on September 28 before taking on West Indies in the opening Test just few days later. Despite the short turnaround, Agarkar stressed that Bumrah is fully fit and raring to go.

'Normally, we discuss this with the physios and the coaches, and obviously, we want the best for him, but the team will always come first. That is always the case. He's a terrific performer. So we want him available as much as possible, but we have to be careful with him with some of the big tournaments coming as well, but like I said, the team always comes first,' he noted.