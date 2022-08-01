News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » No team kits, 2nd T20I delayed by 3 hours

No team kits, 2nd T20I delayed by 3 hours

Source: PTI
August 01, 2022 22:55 IST
India had won the first T20I by 68 runs

IMAGE: India had won the 1st T20I vs Windies by 68 runs. Photograph: BCCI

In an unprecedented situation, the second T20 International between India and West Indies has been pushed back by three hours due to a delay in the arrival of team luggage, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Monday.

Initially, it was delayed by two hours but the CWI later confirmed that the game had to be pushed back further. There was, however, no explanation for the inordinate delay.

 

This has happened despite a two-day gap between the first and second game.

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI's control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today's match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12.30 pm (10 PM India time)," the CWI said in a statement.

Normally, between the Caribbean nations small ATR flights operate, and hence, unlike normal commercial airlines, which also carries the heavy duty cricket kits of the players, these aircrafts do not have the same capacity.

The delays in transporting kits from one nation (Trinidad & Tobago) to another (St Kitts & Nevis) is pretty normal in the Caribbean, but a match being delayed because of this is a first for the CWI.

"We do not know why the kits haven't arrived as we don't have an official reason for it," a CWI spokesperson told PTI.

The match is scheduled to be played at the Warner Park.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 following their 68-run win in the opener at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Vote! Who Will Win The Second T20I?
Vote! Who Will Win The Second T20I?

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

