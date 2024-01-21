News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Afridi spills the beans on Pakistan's T20 WC strategy

Afridi spills the beans on Pakistan's T20 WC strategy

Source: ANI
January 21, 2024 18:24 IST
Shaheen Afridi

IMAGE: Shaheen Afridi praised the impactful performance of off-spin veteran Iftikhar Ahmed on a slower track. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi disclosed that the Men in Green have finalised a pool of 16 to 20 players for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 following the conclusion of the five-match series against New Zealand.

Despite facing challenges throughout the series, Pakistan secured a 42-run victory in the final T20I against the Kiwis.

 

Afridi praised the impactful performance of off-spin veteran Iftikhar Ahmed on a slower track. After the match, Afridi expressed gratitude to the crowd and mentioned the team's preparation for the World Cup in June.

"Ifti (Iftikhar) is a very experienced player, always ready for bowling. We planned to give chances to youngsters in this series and have now sorted out 16-20 players for the World Cup. I want to thank everyone; the crowd was fantastic," said Shaheen after the game.

Iftikhar Ahmed, the seasoned off-break spinner, received the Player of the Match award for his game-changing figures of 3-24.

Reflecting on his successful outing, Iftikhar revealed, "I read the wicket and bowled accordingly. The wicket was turning, so I tried to take wickets systematically. Shaheen informed me before the game that I would bowl today, and I was prepared for it. If the captain wants, I am available to bowl, as I have done before as well."

Source: ANI
Gavaskar backs 'Viratball' to outshine 'Bazball'
Harry Brook returns home; to miss India series
'Jai Shri Ram' Echoes At Mumbai Marathon
TN has banned Ram Temple telecast, alleges Sitharaman
India Open: Satwik-Chirag fall in final hurdle
Harry Brook returns home; to miss India series
SEE: KS Bharat's epic 'bow and arrow' act
England's Tour Of India 2024

