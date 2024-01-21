'Sania legally separated from Shoaib for months'

IMAGE: Sania Mirza with her sister Anam. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anam Mirza/Instagram

Retired Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's sister, Anam Mirza, on Sunday confirmed the former's divorce from former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, saying that they were legally separated for 'some months'.

Taking to her personal handle on Instagram, Anam, who is married to former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin's son Assaduddin, confirmed Sania's divorce from Shoaib, posting, "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!"

The statement comes a day after the former Pakistan all-rounder tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed.