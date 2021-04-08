News
Afridi lambasts CSA for allowing players to go to IPL

Source: ANI
April 08, 2021 12:56 IST
South Africa and Delhi Capitals' bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada landed in Mumbai on Wednesday for the Indian Premier League

IMAGE: South Africa and Delhi Capitals' bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada landed in Mumbai on Wednesday for the Indian Premier League. Photograph: Indian Premier League/Twitter

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has criticised Cricket South Africa (CSA) for allowing their players to leave international cricket to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

 

Afridi said it is sad that T20 leagues are influencing international cricket. South Africa are currently hosting Pakistan for three ODIs which concluded on Wednesday and now both sides will lock horns in the five-match T20I series from Saturday. Pakistan won the ODI series by 2-1 after winning the final game by 28 runs on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Afridi said, "Surprising to see @OfficialCSA allowing players to travel for IPL in the middle of a series. It is sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket. Some rethinking needs to be done!!"

Many Proteas players including Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Chris Morris were not part of the series against Pakistan due to the IPL.

The 14th edition of the IPL will get underway from April 9 as defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

