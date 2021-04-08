Which IPL team is Usain Bolt cheering for?

April 08, 2021 06:47 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Usain Bolt/Instagram

Sprint legend Usain Bolt showed his support for Royal Challengers Bangalore as he posed in the RCB team jersey.

Wearing the RCB jersey for IPL 2021, Bolt showed off his signature move -- the 'Lighting Bolt'.

'Challengers, just letting you know, I'm still the fastest cat around @virat.kohli @abdevilliers17 @pumaindia @royalchallengersbangalore,' Bolt declared.

'No doubt and that's why we've got you on our team now,' Kohli replied.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist is a huge cricket fan, having played the sport at school in Jamaica.

'Cricket was my first love after all,' Bolt has said in the past.