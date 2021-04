April 07, 2021 17:42 IST

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

This cute Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma video will surely make your day!

The Bollywood star and her cricketer husband were at their playful best during a recent shoot where Anu is seen trying to lift Chikoo.

The RCB skipper looks shocked as Anu lifts him.

'Ooh Teri!' he exclaims and asks her to do it again, which she does again successfully.