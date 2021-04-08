IPL: Which bowler has the best economy rate?

April 08, 2021 08:40 IST

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan boasts the best economy rate in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

It's that time of the year again when the best cricketers from around the world face off in the Indian Premier League -- the world's best T20 league.

The tournament over 13 years has witnessed some of the best cricketing action. While T20 is primarily a batsmen-dominated format, the bowlers have evolved over the years and left a mark with their clever innovations.

Sri Lanka pace sensation Lasith Malinga holds the record for the most IPL wickets with 170 wickets in 122 games.

Can you guess the bowler in the second spot? It's not any of the big names, it is veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra with 160 wickets from 150 games. Another leggie, Piyush Chawla, is third with 156 scalps to his name.

Check out the top 10 bowlers (by wickets):

Player Teams Games Wickets Average Economy Rate 4I Lasith Malinga MI 122 170 19.79 7.14 7 Amit Mishra DCh, DD, SRH 150 160 24.16 7.34 4 Piyush Chawla KXIP, KKR 164 156 27.32 7.87 2 Dwayne Bravo CSK, GL, MI 140 153 24.82 8.40 2 Harbhajan Singh CSK, MI 160 150 26.44 7.05 2 Ravichandran Ashwin CSK, KXIP, RPS 154 138 26.81 6.87 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar PWI, SRH 121 136 23.91 7.23 3 Sunil Narine KKR 120 127 24.77 6.77 7 Yuzvendra Chahal MI, RCB 99 121 22.50 7.67 2 Umesh Yadav DD, KKR, RCB 121 119 30.07 8.51 2

A bowler's impact in T20 cricket is gauged by his economy rate. The lesser the economy rate, the higher the demand for the bowlers.

No wonder then that Afghanistan's spin sensation Rashid Khan is the most sought after bowler in T20 leagues around the world. His economy rate in the IPL is an impressive 6.24 in 62 games played for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

India's spin legend Anil Kumble is second with 6.57, closely followed by Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan with 6.67.

Top 10 Bowlers (By Economy) (minimum 100 overs):

Econ Overs Player Teams Mts 6.24 246 Rashid Khan SRH 62 6.57 160.5 Anil Kumble RCB 42 6.67 254 Muttiah Muralitharan CSK, KTK, RCB 66 6.77 464.1 Sunil Narine KKR 120 6.78 129.3 Daniel Vettori DD, RCB 34 6.87 538.2 Ravichandran Ashwin CSK, RPS, KXIP, DC 154 6.87 109 Washington Sundar RPS, RCB 36 6.91 362.4 Dale Steyn RCB, DCh, SRH, GL 95 6.91 115.4 Johan Botha RR, DD, KKR 34 7.02 154.4 Rahul Sharma DCh, PWI, DD 44

Overall, there have been 19 instances of hat-tricks in the IPL.

Amit Mishra holds the record for most hat-tricks with three to his name, while all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is second with two hat-tricks.

Most Hat-Tricks:

Bowler For 3 Amit Mishra DD, DCh, SRH 2 Yuvraj Singh KXIP

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine and Malinga hold the record for the most four-wicket hauls in IPL with four each.

Most 4-Wicket hauls in IPL

Bowler For 7 Sunil Narine KKR 7 Lasith Malinga MI 4 Andrew Tye GL KXIP RR 4 Lakshmipathy Balaji CSK KKR KXIP 4 Amit Mishra DCh DD SRH 4 Ravindra Jadeja RR KTK CSK 4 Kagiso Rabada DD DC

The best bowling figures in the IPL belongs to little-known West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph, who took an amazing 6/12 for the Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019.

Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir (2008) and Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa (2016) are the only other two bowlers to have taken six wickets in an innings.

Best Bowling Figures

Bowler For Against Venue Year 6-12 Alzarri Joseph MI SRH Hyderabad 2019 6-14 Sohail Tanvir RR CSK Jaipur 2008 6-19 Adam Zampa RPS SRH Visakhapatnam 2016 5-5 Anil Kumble RCB RR Cape Town 2009 5-12 Ishant Sharma DC KTK Kochi 2011 5-13 Lasith Malinga MI DD Delhi 2011 5-14 Ankit Rajpoot KXIP SRH Hyderabad 2018 5-16 Ravindra Jadeja CSK DC Visakhapatnam 2012 5-16 James Faulkner RR SRH Hyderabad 2013 5-17 Andrew Tye GL RPS Rajkot 2017

MI=Mumbai Indians; DC=Delhi Capitals; RR=Rajasthan Royals; RCB=Royals Challengers Bangalore; KKR=Kolkata Knight Riders; SRH=Sunrisers Hyderabad; CSK=Chennai Super Kings; KXIP=Kings XI Punjab; GL=Gujarat Lions; RPS=Rising Pune Supergiant; KTK=Kochi Tuskers Kerala; DD=Delhi Daredevils; DCh=Deccan Chargers; PWI=Pune Warriors India.