HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » AB De Villiers destroys India in 88-run WCL hammering

AB De Villiers destroys India in 88-run WCL hammering

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 23, 2025 13:29 IST

x

AB De Villiers

IMAGE: AB de Villiers stamped his authority with a 30-ball 63, consisting of three fours and four sixes. Photograph: WCL/X

Four years after his last competitive outing, AB de Villiers reminded the world of his genius with a blistering 30-ball 63, leading South Africa Champions to a dominant 88-run win over India Champions in the WCL at Northampton.

After falling for a single-digit score against West Indies Champions in his first match in four years, the 'Mr 360' of the old days stamped his authority with a 30-ball 63, consisting of three fours and four sixes and scoring at a strike rate of 210.00.

He along with JJ Smuts (30 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six), Hashim Amla (22 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Jacques Rudolph (24 in 20 balls, with two fours) helped SA Champions reach 208/6 in 20 overs, with Yusuf Pathan and Abhimanyu Mithun being the top bowlers with two wickets.

 

India suffered a batting meltdown chasing South Africa’s total, collapsing to 111/9 in 18.2 overs and losing by 88 runs (DLS). Robin Uthappa (2 off 13), Shikhar Dhawan (1 off 4), Suresh Raina (16 off 11), and Ambati Rayudu (0 off 2) all fell cheaply. Stuart Binny fought a lone battle with an unbeaten 37 off 39 balls, but lacked support. Even the Pathan brothers failed to fire — Irfan made 10 off 9, while Yusuf scored 5 before a stunning catch by AB de Villiers ended his stay.

Left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso starred with 3 wickets, and Wayne Parnell chipped in with 2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Historic! Harmanpreet becomes 1st with 3 ODI tons in UK
Historic! Harmanpreet becomes 1st with 3 ODI tons in UK
Big-Match Ben Set for Old Trafford Explosion?
Big-Match Ben Set for Old Trafford Explosion?
'Why can't India's pacers stay fit?'
'Why can't India's pacers stay fit?'
Shastri's Fab 5: Icons Who Redefined Indian Cricket
Shastri's Fab 5: Icons Who Redefined Indian Cricket
'Gill Can Be A Great Captain'
'Gill Can Be A Great Captain'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mukesh Classics

webstory image 2

Killfies: 10 Countries With The Highest Selfie Deaths

webstory image 3

Meet India's Vice Presidents

VIDEOS

Heavy rainfall transforms Doda District into a stunning paradise1:09

Heavy rainfall transforms Doda District into a stunning...

Kartik Aaryan meets Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma in Jaipur0:36

Kartik Aaryan meets Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma in Jaipur

MUMBAI: Rain lashes parts of city as IMD sounds 'yellow' alert3:02

MUMBAI: Rain lashes parts of city as IMD sounds 'yellow'...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD