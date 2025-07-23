AB De Villiers destroys India in 88-run WCL hammering

IMAGE: AB de Villiers stamped his authority with a 30-ball 63, consisting of three fours and four sixes. Photograph: WCL/X

Four years after his last competitive outing, AB de Villiers reminded the world of his genius with a blistering 30-ball 63, leading South Africa Champions to a dominant 88-run win over India Champions in the WCL at Northampton.

After falling for a single-digit score against West Indies Champions in his first match in four years, the 'Mr 360' of the old days stamped his authority with a 30-ball 63, consisting of three fours and four sixes and scoring at a strike rate of 210.00.

He along with JJ Smuts (30 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six), Hashim Amla (22 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Jacques Rudolph (24 in 20 balls, with two fours) helped SA Champions reach 208/6 in 20 overs, with Yusuf Pathan and Abhimanyu Mithun being the top bowlers with two wickets.

India suffered a batting meltdown chasing South Africa’s total, collapsing to 111/9 in 18.2 overs and losing by 88 runs (DLS). Robin Uthappa (2 off 13), Shikhar Dhawan (1 off 4), Suresh Raina (16 off 11), and Ambati Rayudu (0 off 2) all fell cheaply. Stuart Binny fought a lone battle with an unbeaten 37 off 39 balls, but lacked support. Even the Pathan brothers failed to fire — Irfan made 10 off 9, while Yusuf scored 5 before a stunning catch by AB de Villiers ended his stay.

Left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso starred with 3 wickets, and Wayne Parnell chipped in with 2.