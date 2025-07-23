'Why can't India's pacers stay fit?'

'With the IPL, white-ball cricket, and Tests, we just don’t have our fast bowlers staying fit long enough'

IMAGE: Sanjay Manjrekar labelled Akash Deep's injury as a ‘glaring example’ of the ongoing injury crisis among Indian seamers. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes the struggles of Indian seamers to stay fit for extended periods have become a "serious issue" and need to be tackled "properly."

With India trailing 1-2 against England in a five-match series and in a must-win situation, the visitors' camp has been plagued by injuries ahead of the contest in Manchester on Wednesday.

Akash Deep, the hero of India's historic Test win at Edgbaston, is battling a groin injury. Arshdeep Singh, who is yet to earn his maiden Test cap, hurt his hand during a training session in Beckenham. With India hit by multiple injuries, Anshul Kamboj was sent to Manchester to bolster the depleted pace attack.

Before Akash's recent setback, he had been away from on-field action due to a lengthy injury layoff. During India's tour of Australia, Akash featured in two Tests and sustained a back injury, which kept him out for three months. He returned to the field for Lucknow Super Giants in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I think there is a choice. But these are all untested young seam bowlers with talent. Arshdeep is an exciting option, and Anshul Kamboj as well. I liked Harshit Rana in the one Test he played in Australia. There will always be seam bowlers around, but it’s just the kind of scenario we have," Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo Match Day.

Manjrekar labelled Akash's injury as a "glaring example" of the ongoing injury crisis among Indian seamers. Apart from Akash, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is being restricted from playing all five Tests as part of workload management.

The precaution around Bumrah stems from a stress reaction in his back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January. As a result, the 31-year-old is featuring in only three of the five matches.

Young tearaway Mayank Yadav is another exciting talent who has missed the chance to test the speed gun. His breakout IPL campaign was cut short after four games due to a side strain.

During his recovery, he suffered another injury, which further delayed his return. He eventually regained fitness and made a comeback with his blistering pace against Bangladesh in T20Is, but another setback again hindered his progress.

The 22-year-old, who fetched a lucrative ₹11 crore in the IPL auction, recovered at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. After just two appearances, the 23-year-old was again sidelined due to a back injury.

"With the IPL, white-ball cricket, and Tests, we just don’t have our fast bowlers staying fit long enough. Akash Deep is a glaring example. It’s not like he bowled a lot through the season. So either he was not fit, or workload management was not addressed properly," Manjrekar said.

"I think it has become a serious issue—Indian seamers just aren’t staying fit long enough. That has to be addressed by Indian cricket. We see exciting young bowlers in the IPL, and after three matches, they’re gone for the season. Somebody needs to get to the bottom of it," he added.