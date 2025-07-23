Historic! Harmanpreet becomes 1st with 3 ODI tons in UK

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur scored a brilliant 102 off 84 balls, including 14 fours. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur became the first visiting batter to score three Women's ODI centuries in England. She achieved this feat during her outing against England in the 3rd ODI at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

Kaur smashed the bowlers all over the Riverside Ground to complete 4000 ODI runs, becoming only the third Indian woman batter to reach this milestone, after Smriti Mandhana and the legendary Mithali Raj.

She scored a brilliant 102 off 84 balls, including 14 fours. It was the second-fastest hundred by an Indian woman in ODIs.

The Indian skipper now has 4069 runs in 149 ODIs, with seven hundreds and 19 fifties, at an average of 37.67 and a strike rate of 75.92. Her best score remains 171*.

Coming to the match, a stellar century from Kaur powered India to 318/5 against England. Richa Ghosh played a blistering cameo, scoring 38 off just 18 balls at a strike rate of 211.11.

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final ODI against England at Chester-le-Street, with the series level at 1-1. Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana opened the innings for India. The duo added 64 runs before Rawal was dismissed for 26 in the 13th over by Charlie Dean.

Soon after, Mandhana was removed for 45 in the 18th over. Her innings included five fours. The Indian skipper then walked out to the crease alongside Harleen Deol. Kaur and Deol added 81 runs for the fourth wicket before Deol was dismissed by Lauren Bell for 45 off 65 balls, including four boundaries. Jemimah Rodrigues then joined Kaur in the middle.

Kaur went on to complete her seventh ODI hundred. Alongside Rodrigues, she added 110 runs for the fifth wicket before Rodrigues was dismissed for an impactful 50 off 45 balls in the 46th over by Lauren Filer.