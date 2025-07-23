Big-Match Ben Set for Old Trafford Explosion?

IMAGE: The hosts will be hoping that ‘Big Match Stokes’—who has been exceptional and all guns blazing with the ball—shows up with the bat as well. Photograph: Emirates Old Trafford/X

As the fourth Test against India draws closer, England skipper Ben Stokes will be aiming to get a big score under his belt and regain his form, despite securing the 'Player of the Match' award for his crucial all-round performance at Lord's during the third Test.

With England heading to Manchester’s Old Trafford Stadium with a 2-1 lead, the hosts will be hoping that ‘Big Match Stokes’—who has been exceptional and all guns blazing with the ball—shows up with the bat as well.

In the three matches during the ongoing home series, Stokes has scored 163 runs in six innings at an average of 27.16, with a best score of 44. While a big score continues to elude him, he is England’s highest wicket-taker, with 11 scalps at an average of 29.45 and best bowling figures of 4/66.

In his last 17 Tests over the past one and a half years, Stokes has scored just 774 runs in 30 innings at a modest average of 27.64, with five fifties and a highest score of 83.

Yet Ben remains a man for big moments—whether it was his unbeaten 84 against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, his half-century during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final, or his lone-warrior effort of 135* at Headingley in 2019. Stokes has a proven track record of delivering when it matters most, guiding England to famous wins and trophies.

With the series' future hanging in the balance at Old Trafford, another Stokes special could be in the offing. He has an impressive record at the venue, having scored 579 runs in eight Tests and 12 innings at an average of 52.63, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score there is 176. With the ball, he has taken 11 wickets at an average of 27.54.

Stokes is also just 61 runs away from reaching the milestone of 11,000 international runs—a feat only 10 Englishmen have achieved. In 271 international matches, he has scored 10,939 runs at an average of 35.63, with 18 centuries and 60 fifties. His highest score remains 258.

Will England’s miracle man rise again at Old Trafford and break his run drought?