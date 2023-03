Photograph: Kind courtesy Irfan Pathan/Instagram

Irfan Pathan often shares pictures and videos of his family including his wife Safa Baig.

A day ago, the former allrounder shared a picture with his wife and showed her face.

Irfan captioned the picture, 'A palace behind me and a queen beside me. #life.'

Every time Irfan shares a picture of his wife he ensures that Safa Baig's face is not visible in the photo as Safa prefers to remain in purdah.

It is the first time that Safa's face is visible on Irfan's Instagram feed.