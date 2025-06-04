HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
A Peek Inside RCB's Dressing Room After IPL Glory

A Peek Inside RCB's Dressing Room After IPL Glory

REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: June 04, 2025 15:03 IST
Last updated on: June 04, 2025 15:03 IST

RCB

IMAGE: RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mike Bobat, praised the entire squad and support staff for their relentless effort throughout the season. Photograph and video: RCB/X

After nearly two decades of close calls and heartbreaks, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally broke their IPL title drought, clinching their first-ever championship.

The victory brought overwhelming joy and relief, with Virat Kohli entering the RCB dressing room with former teammate AB de Villiers, smiling as he declared, “That’s the heartbreak corner — no more.”

 

RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mike Bobat, praised the entire squad and support staff for their relentless effort throughout the season. “Everyone in this room, well done. We should be incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved. This trophy is one of the most coveted in world sport,” he said, acknowledging the vital contributions from coaches, analysts, and the logistics team.

 

Bobat paid special tribute to Kohli, highlighting his loyalty and sacrifices over nearly two decades. “I know you don’t like being singled out, Virat, but thank you for everything. You deserve this more than anyone,” he said warmly.

Mo Bobat

He also praised captain Rajat Patidar’s leadership, the team’s unwavering self-belief, and their ability to adapt amid mid-season challenges. Unsung heroes like Phil Salt and Josh Hazlewood were recognized for their commitment despite tight schedules and personal sacrifices.

Finally, Bobat encouraged the team to savor the moment, “Get addicted to this feeling. Next year, we’ll have a final in Bengaluru — and we go again.”

REDIFF CRICKET
The Man Who Led RCB To Paradise
'Ee Sala Cup Namdu'
Krunal 1st POTM In Two Finals!
Vijay Mallya Breaks Silence After RCB Win
RCB's Big Payday: Check Out Their IPL 2025 Prize Money
