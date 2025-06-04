A Peek Inside RCB's Dressing Room After IPL Glory

IMAGE: RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mike Bobat, praised the entire squad and support staff for their relentless effort throughout the season. Photograph and video: RCB/X

After nearly two decades of close calls and heartbreaks, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally broke their IPL title drought, clinching their first-ever championship.

The victory brought overwhelming joy and relief, with Virat Kohli entering the RCB dressing room with former teammate AB de Villiers, smiling as he declared, “That’s the heartbreak corner — no more.”

RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mike Bobat, praised the entire squad and support staff for their relentless effort throughout the season. “Everyone in this room, well done. We should be incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved. This trophy is one of the most coveted in world sport,” he said, acknowledging the vital contributions from coaches, analysts, and the logistics team.

Bobat paid special tribute to Kohli, highlighting his loyalty and sacrifices over nearly two decades. “I know you don’t like being singled out, Virat, but thank you for everything. You deserve this more than anyone,” he said warmly.

He also praised captain Rajat Patidar’s leadership, the team’s unwavering self-belief, and their ability to adapt amid mid-season challenges. Unsung heroes like Phil Salt and Josh Hazlewood were recognized for their commitment despite tight schedules and personal sacrifices.

Finally, Bobat encouraged the team to savor the moment, “Get addicted to this feeling. Next year, we’ll have a final in Bengaluru — and we go again.”