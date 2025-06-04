HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Cricket » 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu'

'Ee Sala Cup Namdu'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 04, 2025 14:06 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: 18 years. 1 dream. Finally, champions! Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title triumph triggered an outpouring of emotion and admiration from legends across sports and franchises alike.

Leading the celebrations was cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who praised RCB’s long-awaited victory with a touch of poetic symmetry.

“Fitting that jersey No. 18 lifts the trophy in the 18th edition,” Tendulkar wrote, referring to Virat Kohli.

 

“Congratulations to RCB on their first-ever IPL title. Well played and well deserved! Kudos to PBKS too for a well-fought season.”

Sachin Tendulkar

 

Also present in the stands for RCB’s crowning moment was AB de Villiers, who spent a decade with the franchise and twice came agonisingly close to the title. Joining Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and the 2025 squad on the field, ABD later took to social media with a post that went viral,

“Ee Sala Cup Namdu.” (This year, the cup is ours). His words, echoing the team’s long-standing war cry, captured the emotion of RCB fans around the world.

AB De Villiers

Even arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) joined the celebrations with a graceful congratulatory message that won hearts on social media. In a world of intense fan rivalries, CSK’s post stood out as a classy gesture, reinforcing the spirit of mutual respect in the IPL.

RCB

Among international admirers, England football captain Harry Kane also joined in. Sharing a throwback picture with Kohli from 2019, Kane wrote, “One from the archives to say a massive congrats to @virat.kohli and @royalchallengers.bengaluru on a first IPL title!! Unreal achievement.”

Virat Kohli

 

Commentator and former cricketer Ian Bishop summed up the sentiment best, “Year 18 and number 18 – a great story. The journey has been long but surely worth the wait.”

Mangaluru
