RCB's Big Payday: Check Out Their IPL 2025 Prize Money

IMAGE: RCB pocketed a hefty prize of Rs 20 crore for lifting the IPL 2025 trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their long wait for IPL glory on Tuesday, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a nail-biting final at Ahmedabad.

Beyond the historic victory, the IPL 2025 final also showcased the soaring financial stakes of the tournament, with record-breaking prize money rewards that reflect the league’s explosive growth since its inception.

The victory also came with a significant financial reward. RCB pocketed a hefty prize of Rs 20 crore for lifting the IPL 2025 trophy, while runners-up Punjab Kings took home Rs 12.5 crore. The prize money for individual award winners, including the Orange Cap and Purple Cap recipients, was set at Rs 10 lakh each.

This season’s prize money marks a substantial rise compared to the inaugural IPL in 2008, when winners received Rs 4.8 crore and runners-up Rs 2.4 crore, highlighting the league’s remarkable growth in stature and value over the years.

Here’s the complete breakdown of IPL 2025 prize money: