HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » KKR-CSK pause play to salute Operation Sindoor heroes

KKR-CSK pause play to salute Operation Sindoor heroes

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 07, 2025 23:26 IST

x

Eden Gardens

IMAGE:  The national anthem echoed through the stadium as players stood in solemn respect. Photograph: BCCI

Players from Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, along with BCCI officials, lined up along the boundary ropes at Eden Gardens to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Indian armed forces.

The gesture was in honour of Operation Sindoor—a precision missile strike launched in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

 

The national anthem echoed through the stadium as players stood in solemn respect. The stadium’s giant screen lit up with the message: “We are proud of our Armed Forces.”

Eden Gardens

Operation Sindoor was carried out in retaliation for the brutal April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 innocent lives, most of them tourists.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sachin's message on Operation Sindoor goes viral
Sachin's message on Operation Sindoor goes viral
Sirens, darkness, one meal...: Gavaskar recalls 1965 war
Sirens, darkness, one meal...: Gavaskar recalls 1965 war
Op Sindoor: PBKS-MI clash shifted from Dharamsala
Op Sindoor: PBKS-MI clash shifted from Dharamsala
Overseas stars to quit PSL after Operation Sindoor?
Overseas stars to quit PSL after Operation Sindoor?
How Rohit Sharma wrote his own rules in Test cricket
How Rohit Sharma wrote his own rules in Test cricket

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Smartphones Launching In May 2025

webstory image 2

8 Recipes That Define Delicious Sindhi Food

webstory image 3

Summer Fun! Go OTT With Oversized Sunglasses

VIDEOS

PM Modi departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan after briefing President Murmu on Op Sindoor1:31

PM Modi departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan after briefing...

Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's family lauds Op Sindoor9:36

Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's family lauds Op...

Karachi Airport at standstill as India's Op Sindoor shocks Pakistan2:54

Karachi Airport at standstill as India's Op Sindoor...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD