KKR-CSK pause play to salute Operation Sindoor heroes

IMAGE: The national anthem echoed through the stadium as players stood in solemn respect. Photograph: BCCI

Players from Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, along with BCCI officials, lined up along the boundary ropes at Eden Gardens to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Indian armed forces.

The gesture was in honour of Operation Sindoor—a precision missile strike launched in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The national anthem echoed through the stadium as players stood in solemn respect. The stadium’s giant screen lit up with the message: “We are proud of our Armed Forces.”

Operation Sindoor was carried out in retaliation for the brutal April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 innocent lives, most of them tourists.