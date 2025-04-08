SC quashes fine on Poonawalla for mocking Jain monk

Observing that courts are not supposed to do moral policing, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside an order of the Punjab and Haryana high court imposing a fine of Rs 10 lakh on political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla for mocking Jain monk Tarun Sagar.

IMAGE: Activist Tehseen Poonwala flashes victory signs after the supreme court verdict on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Abhay S Okay and Ujjal Bhuyan quashed the 2019 order of the high court which had directed Poonawala and music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani to pay costs.

The top court said the high court was swayed by the fact that the appellant criticised a priest belonging to a particular religion.

"What kind of order is this? There was no question of imposing cost. The court acquitted the appellants but imposed cost. Courts are not supposed to do moral policing," the bench said.

Poonawala had moved the top court against the high court judgment.

The high court had asked Dadlani and Poonawalla to pay Rs 10 lakh each to get the first information report (FIR) against them quashed.

The high court had also said that the fine was imposed to give a message so that no one mocked the heads of religious sects.