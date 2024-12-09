Kapil Dev cries out for help to ailing Kambli

IMAGE: Vinod Kambli, 52, has been struggling with alcohol-related and other health issues. Photograph: ANI

The legendary Kapil Dev urged former India batter Vinod Kambli to address his health issues, saying he needs to make efforts to overcome the crisis.



Kambli, 52, has been struggling with alcohol-related and other health issues. He recently appeared frail during a public event, held in memory of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar.



He was seen refusing to let go of his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar.



Expressing sadness over Kambli's condition, Kapil emphasised the need for self-help alongside external support.



"We should all try to support him. But more than us, he has to support himself. We can't look after anybody if that person

can't look after himself," Kapil said on Monday."All the cricketers feel very sad about what we have seen. I wish his closest friends can try to get him some help, to look after himself, to go back to rehab. People do get this illness, but you have to get back to rehab."Kambli, a former left-handed batter, has battled numerous health challenges over the years.

In 2012, he underwent angioplasty to treat blocked arteries, followed by a heart attack in 2013. His struggles with alcohol addiction have led him to multiple stints in rehabilitation, significantly affecting his overall health and well-being.



Kambli boasts of an impressive cricketing career, having represented India in 104 ODIs and 17 Tests, where he amassed 2,477 and 1,084 runs, respectively.



Notably, during his school days, he forged an iconic unbroken partnership of 664 runs with Tendulkar in a school-level cricket match.