News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Kapil Dev cries out for help to ailing Kambli

Kapil Dev cries out for help to ailing Kambli

Source: PTI
December 09, 2024 18:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vinod Kambli

IMAGE: Vinod Kambli, 52, has been struggling with alcohol-related and other health issues. Photograph: ANI

The legendary Kapil Dev urged former India batter Vinod Kambli to address his health issues, saying he needs to make efforts to overcome the crisis.

Kambli, 52, has been struggling with alcohol-related and other health issues. He recently appeared frail during a public event, held in memory of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar.

He was seen refusing to let go of his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar.

Expressing sadness over Kambli's condition, Kapil emphasised the need for self-help alongside external support.

"We should all try to support him. But more than us, he has to support himself. We can't look after anybody if that person

can't look after himself," Kapil said on Monday.

"All the cricketers feel very sad about what we have seen. I wish his closest friends can try to get him some help, to look after himself, to go back to rehab. People do get this illness, but you have to get back to rehab."

Kambli, a former left-handed batter, has battled numerous health challenges over the years.

 

In 2012, he underwent angioplasty to treat blocked arteries, followed by a heart attack in 2013. His struggles with alcohol addiction have led him to multiple stints in rehabilitation, significantly affecting his overall health and well-being.

Kambli boasts of an impressive cricketing career, having represented India in 104 ODIs and 17 Tests, where he amassed 2,477 and 1,084 runs, respectively.

Notably, during his school days, he forged an iconic unbroken partnership of 664 runs with Tendulkar in a school-level cricket match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Is All Well With Vinod Kambli?
Is All Well With Vinod Kambli?
Vinod Kambli Needs HELP!
Vinod Kambli Needs HELP!
Time Running Out For Rohit, Kohli...
Time Running Out For Rohit, Kohli...
Gukesh loses to Ding in Game 12; match tied at 6-6
Gukesh loses to Ding in Game 12; match tied at 6-6
Will Trump's Tariffs Threat Bite India?
Will Trump's Tariffs Threat Bite India?
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra to be next RBI Guv
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra to be next RBI Guv
Russian-made frigate INS Tushil inducted into Navy
Russian-made frigate INS Tushil inducted into Navy

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
SEE: When Tendulkar met Kambli
SEE: When Tendulkar met Kambli
'By The Grace Of God, I Am Surviving'
'By The Grace Of God, I Am Surviving'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances