'By The Grace Of God, I Am Surviving'

'By The Grace Of God, I Am Surviving'

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 10, 2024 09:18 IST
Vinod Kambli

Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy Marcus Couto/X
 

Vinod Kambli has dismissed concerns about his health after a video showing him struggling to walk went viral.

The video sparked widespread worry among fans, but Kambli has moved to quell the speculation with a cheerful video message on social media.

In the clip, the former cricketer gives a thumbs up and assures everyone that he is 'fit and fine'.

'I am good, I am good Marcus. By the grace of God, I am surviving,' Kambli said in the video.

 

Vinod Kambli

Kambli's friend and fellow cricketer Marcus Couto spent several hours with him and confirmed that the former batter is in good spirits.

Despite the alarming footage, Couto reported that Kambli was jovial and eager to pick up a bat.

The news of Kambli's well-being has brought significant relief to his countless fans who were deeply concerned by the earlier video.

REDIFF CRICKET
