Blast outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's home in Punjab

Blast outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's home in Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 08, 2025 09:28 IST

A "blast" took place outside the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar district, causing panic in the area.

IMAGE: Forensic teams at the blast spot to collect samples. Photograph: ANI on X

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh said forensic teams have reached the spot to collect samples.

A loud sound was heard at around 1 am outside Kalia's residence near Shastri Market in Jalandhar, police said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

 

"The forensic team is investigating the matter," Singh told PTI.

Police is also examining the CCTV footage to trace the accused.

Kalia is a former Cabinet minister and former president of Punjab BJP.

Senior police officers, including Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur, reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Kaur told reporters that police received information about the explosion at around 1 am.

"We have checked the spot. Our forensic teams also investigated it. We will register an FIR and further investigate the incident," she said.

"We have secured the area," she added.

Asked whether it was a hand-grenade attack, Kaur said the forensic team has collected samples from the spot. "Whatever information we receive, we will share," she further said.

There have been many incidents of explosions, targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four to five months. Last month, a blast occurred outside a temple in Amritsar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
