5 leading wicket takers of World Cup 2023

As the group stage concludes, there's a significant shift in the top wicket-takers table for the World Cup 2023. Adam Zampa emerges as the new leader, toppling Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka.

Let's take a look at the standout performers in the bowling department:

Adam Zampa (22):

IMAGE: Adam Zampa showcased dominance with remarkable spells. P hotograph: ICC/X

Australian spinner Zampa, initially slow in the tournament, showcased dominance with remarkable spells, especially in the final 10 overs. His outstanding performance against Bangladesh secured him the top spot with a total of 22 wickets.

Dilshan Madushanka (21):

IMAGE: Dilshan Madushanka celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Despite Dilshan Madushanka's crucial contributions with 21 wickets, Sri Lanka couldn't capitalise on his performances, resulting in their exit from the tournament.

Shaheen Afridi (18):

IMAGE: Shaheen Afridi emerged as a standout player for the Men in Green. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi emerged as a standout player for the Men in Green, concluding the competition with 18 wickets. His campaign included some remarkable performances, making him the joint-highest wicket-taker in a single World Cup, alongside the iconic Wasim Akram.

Gerald Coetzee (18):

IMAGE: Gerald Coetzee celebrates. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

South African pacer Gerald Coetzee claimed a four-wicket haul against Afghanistan, securing the third spot with a total of 18 wickets. His heroics played a crucial role in helping Proteas end the group stage on a positive note.

Marco Jansen (17):

IMAGE: Marco Jansen maintains his position in the top five. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

South African all-rounder Marco Jansen, with 17 wickets, maintains his position in the top five, despite not featuring in their recent 5-wicket victory over Afghanistan. Jansen's contribution adds an extra dimension to South Africa's deadly pace bowling lineup, conceding 415 runs throughout the tournament.