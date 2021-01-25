3rd ODI: Bangladesh outplay WI to sweep series 3-0

Source:

January 25, 2021 23:51 IST

IMAGE: Bangladesh players celebrate their ODI series win over West Indies on Monday. Photograph: BCB/Twitter

Bangladesh displayed a spirited all-round game to defeat West Indies by 120 runs in the third ODI of the three-match series in Chattogram, Bangladesh, on Monday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. With this win, Bangladesh won the series 3-0 and the side gained full 30 points in the ODI Super League.

Chasing 298, West Indies lost both its openers in quick succession and Kyle Mayers (11) also departed soon after, reducing the visitors to 47/3 in the 12th over.

The middle-order failed to put up a fight, and soon the hosts gained complete advantage by reducing West Indies to 93/5 in the 26th over.

Rovman Powell and Raymon Reifer provided little resistance for the visitors as the duo formed a 38-run stand, but in the 41st over, Soumya Sarkar broke the partnership as he dismissed Powell (47), reducing West Indies to 155/7. Bangladesh did not waste further time and the visitors were bundled out for 177 in the 45th over.

Earlier, half-centuries by Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah helped Bangladesh post a total of 297/6 in the allotted fifty overs.

Put in to bat first, Bangladesh lost a couple of wickets inside the first ten overs and the hosts were restricted to 53/2. Liton Das (0) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (20) were the two batters to have been dismissed inside the first ten overs, and the rebuilding task was left up to Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

Tamim and Shakib then put together a stand of 93 runs for the third wicket, but as soon as the hosts started to gain an upper hand, Alzarri Joseph dismissed Tamim (64) in the 28th over of the innings. Mushfiqur Rahim then joined Shakib in the middle and both batters were looking at ease in the middle, but against the run of play, Raymon Reifer dismissed Shakib (51), reducing Bangladesh to 179/4 in the 37th over.

In the end, Rahim (64) and Mahmudullah (64*) went on to play crucial knocks and as a result, the hosts posted a total above the 290-run mark. For West Indies, Joseph and Reifer picked two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 297/6 (Tamim Iqbal 64, Mushfiqur Rahim 64; Alzarri Joseph 2-48); West Indies 177 (Rovman Powell 47, Nkrumah Bonner 31, Mohammad Saifuddin 3-51) .

ODI Super League: Bangladesh move to second place

Bangladesh have kicked off their qualification campaign for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in style, sweeping their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against the West Indies.

Bangladesh displayed a spirited all-round game to defeat West Indies by 120 runs in the third ODI of the three-match series on Monday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh.

The 3-0 result at home has lifted Bangladesh to the second position in the points table as they are on 30 points along with England but ahead on net run rate. Australia, who are one of only two sides to play two series so far with the other being England, lead with 40 points in the Super League, which was introduced last year to add context to ODI cricket.

Pakistan are on 20 points with two wins, as are Afghanistan, after winning the first two games of their ongoing series against Ireland. Zimbabwe, Ireland and India have won one match each so far.

All sides play four home and four away three-match series with seven teams getting direct qualifying spots to join hosts India at the 2023 event.

The tournament features the 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship 2015-17.

Teams get 10 points for a win, five for an abandonment/tie/no result and none for a loss while points may be deducted for slow over rates in matches.

Sides are ranked according to total points earned and those failing to qualify directly will get a second shot through a Qualifier to be played in June and July of 2023.