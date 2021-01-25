News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Weren't allowed to share lift with Aus players in Sydney: Ashwin

Weren't allowed to share lift with Aus players in Sydney: Ashwin

Source: PTI
January 25, 2021 20:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Seriously guys? We felt so bad at that time. We are in the same bubble. But you get into the lift and you can't share the space with another person staying in the same bubble. It was too difficult for us to digest.'

Ravichandran Ashwin made the revelation during a YouTube video chat with India's fielding coach R Sridhar. 

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin made the revelation during a YouTube video chat with India's fielding coach R Sridhar. Photograph: BCCI

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that the Indian players were not allowed to share the lift with their Australian counterparts during the Sydney Test, something the visitors found "too difficult to digest".

The third Test of the recently-concluded four-match series was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground and throughout the tour, players and support staff of both the teams stayed in a bio bubble due to threat posed by COVID-19.

"We reached Sydney, they locked us with severe restrictions. There was a unique thing that happened in Sydney. It was strange, to be honest. Both India and Australia were in the same bubble. But when Australian players were in the lift, they wouldn’t allow Indian players inside it," Ashwin said.

 

The seasoned spinner made the revelation during a YouTube video chat with India's fielding coach R Sridhar.

Ashwin added, "Seriously guys? We felt so bad at that time. We are in the same bubble. But you get into the lift and you can't share the space with another person staying in the same bubble. It was too difficult for us to digest.

"We are all in the same bubble, but you get into the lift and share the lift space!"

The Test was also marked by allegations of racial abuse against Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

In the matches that he had played before missing the series-deciding fourth Test due to a back injury, Ashwin contributed significantly and helped India stage an incredible turnaround that saw the visitors claim the rubber 2-1.

Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari -- both fighting injuries -- batted for more than five hours on the final day of the Sydney Test to help India achieve an improbable draw and keep the series locked at 1-1.

In the final Test at Brisbane's Gabba, India chased down a record target of 328 to beat Australia by three wickets and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and break the home team's unbeaten run of 32 years of victory at the Gabba.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Hmm... Rahul-Athiya dine with the Uthappas
Hmm... Rahul-Athiya dine with the Uthappas
Dhawan feeds birds; fans remind him of bird flu
Dhawan feeds birds; fans remind him of bird flu
'It felt like Lagaan all over again'
'It felt like Lagaan all over again'
FULL TEXT: Prez's address on the eve of 72nd R-Day
FULL TEXT: Prez's address on the eve of 72nd R-Day
India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh: Prez Kovind
India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh: Prez Kovind
Indian, Chinses troops had 'minor face-off' in Sikkim
Indian, Chinses troops had 'minor face-off' in Sikkim
HC extends Kangana's protection from arrest
HC extends Kangana's protection from arrest

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Chahal, Rashid pull Pant's leg

Chahal, Rashid pull Pant's leg

Seen Dhoni's new look?

Seen Dhoni's new look?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use