Stokes arrives in Chennai, begins five-day quarantine

January 25, 2021 21:54 IST

Photograph: Ben Stokes/Instagram

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has landed in India, and is now undergoing a five-day quarantine period in Chennai.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first and second Test will be played in Chennai, beginning February 5.

The 29-year-old shared a series of Instagram stories on Monday where he introduced his fans to the way he will be living for the next five days.

In a video story, he showed his followers around his hotel room and said: "Day 1 quarantine, I have done a fair bit of quarantine, have to try to make my bed every day, not the best job, but have to do it. So that's basically me for the next five days."

In another Instagram story, the all-rounder can be seen playing the video game "Call Of Duty".

The all-rounder arrived in India with the other members of the squad who were not a part of the Sri Lanka series.

On Monday, Joe Root-led England defeated Sri Lanka in the second Test by six wickets.

Now, the players selected for the India series will make their way to the country and then they would begin their quarantine period.

Jonny Bairstow was left out of the 16-man squad for the first two Tests in India while openers Zack Crawley and Dom Sibley are part of that squad. The national selectors have rested Bairstow, Sam Curran, and Mark Wood for the first and second Tests in India.