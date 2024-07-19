News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 2nd Test PHOTOS: England take control on Day 2

2nd Test PHOTOS: England take control on Day 2

July 19, 2024 18:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the second Test played Between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday

Carlos Brathwaite

IMAGE: West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite evades a bouncer off England's Gus Atkinson. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England reduced West Indies to 89-3 at lunch on the second day of the second Test, 327 runs behind the hosts at a sunny Trent Bridge on Friday.

 

Gus Atkins

IMAGE: England's Gus Atkinson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Replying to England's total of 416, the touring side lost Mikyle Louis for 21, captain Kraigg Brathwaite for 48 and Kirk McKenzie for 11 in good batting conditions.

Louis tried to hit spinner Shoaib Bashir over the top and was well caught by Harry Brook running back at mid on.

Brathwaite was unsettled by a short-pitched delivery from fast bowler Gus Atkinson and popped up a simple catch to Ollie Pope at short leg.

McKenzie had a rush of blood shortly before the interval, attempting to hit Bashir over mid-off and sending the ball into the hands of England captain Ben Stokes.

Shoaib Bashir

IMAGE: England's Shoaib Bashir in action. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Earlier, Mark Wood produced a rapid spell on his return to the side, including one delivery of 97.1 miles per hour in the fastest recorded over bowled by an England player.

England won the first match of the three-Test series by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Tharoor Slams BCCI For Ignoring Sanju...
Tharoor Slams BCCI For Ignoring Sanju...
'This Belongs To You... Love You Dad'
'This Belongs To You... Love You Dad'
Why SKY Was Named T20 Captain
Why SKY Was Named T20 Captain
UPSC cracks down on Puja Khedkar, files FIR for forgery
UPSC cracks down on Puja Khedkar, files FIR for forgery
'Play fearlessly': Hockey icon fires up team for Paris
'Play fearlessly': Hockey icon fires up team for Paris
'Abki baar 25 paar': PCI boss Jhajharia's big claims
'Abki baar 25 paar': PCI boss Jhajharia's big claims
Now UP govt extends kanwar eatery orders across state
Now UP govt extends kanwar eatery orders across state

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Gambhir Takes Charge Of A New Era

Gambhir Takes Charge Of A New Era

Kohli Assures BCCI About Gambhir

Kohli Assures BCCI About Gambhir

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances