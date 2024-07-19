2nd Test PHOTOS: England take control on Day 2

IMAGES from the second Test played Between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday

IMAGE: West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite evades a bouncer off England's Gus Atkinson. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England reduced West Indies to 89-3 at lunch on the second day of the second Test, 327 runs behind the hosts at a sunny Trent Bridge on Friday.

IMAGE: England's Gus Atkinson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Replying to England's total of 416, the touring side lost Mikyle Louis for 21, captain Kraigg Brathwaite for 48 and Kirk McKenzie for 11 in good batting conditions.

Louis tried to hit spinner Shoaib Bashir over the top and was well caught by Harry Brook running back at mid on.

Brathwaite was unsettled by a short-pitched delivery from fast bowler Gus Atkinson and popped up a simple catch to Ollie Pope at short leg.

McKenzie had a rush of blood shortly before the interval, attempting to hit Bashir over mid-off and sending the ball into the hands of England captain Ben Stokes.

IMAGE: England's Shoaib Bashir in action. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Earlier, Mark Wood produced a rapid spell on his return to the side, including one delivery of 97.1 miles per hour in the fastest recorded over bowled by an England player.

England won the first match of the three-Test series by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's.