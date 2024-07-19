News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'This Belongs To You... Love You Dad'

'This Belongs To You... Love You Dad'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 19, 2024 12:49 IST
IMAGE: Celebration time for Harshit Rana and his father Pradeep. Photograph: Harshit Rana/Instagram

Young pace bowler Harshit Rana celebrated with his father Pradeep after earning a maiden call-up to the Indian ODI team.

A delighted Rana lifted his father, who was sporting the India blue jersey.

'This BELONGS to you... LOVE YOU DAD,' Rana, 22, captioned his Instagram post.

Delhi's Rana was earlier called up to the Indian T20 team as a replacement player for the first two matches in Zimbabwe but didn't get to play any match.

'I believed in working hard but whenever I used to get hurt after being overlooked in age-group teams, I would sit in my room and start sobbing. My father Pradeep never ever gave up hope,' Harshit told PTI.

Playing in his third IPL season, pacer Rana enjoyed a dream season with the ball as he took 19 wickets from 13 games. He came to the fore at the very end with splendid performances in the Qualifier 1 match and the final, both against SRH.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
