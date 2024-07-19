News
Why SKY, Not Hardik, Was Named T20 Captain

Why SKY, Not Hardik, Was Named T20 Captain

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 19, 2024 06:16 IST
Suryakumar Yadav

Photograph: BCCI/X
 

India's new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, wasted no time making his mark, as the BCCI announced Suryakumar Yadav as the captain for the T20 series in Sri Lanka.

This move comes as a jolt, with many expecting Hardik Pandya, the World Cup-winning vice-captain, to take the reins.

While Pandya's contributions with both bat and ball are undeniable, his injury woes appear to be the biggest hurdle. His frequent absences raise questions about long-term reliability, particularly with the 2026 T20 World Cup on the horizon.

Suryakumar, on the other hand, offers a more dependable option. Despite being 33, his fitness record inspires confidence.

Furthermore, his leadership qualities, displayed during his successful stint as captain in South Africa, impressed the selectors. Players reportedly feel more comfortable under his guidance, appreciating his communication style which mirrors Rohit Sharma's successful approach.

This captaincy shift suggests a strategic move with an eye on the future.

Suryakumar Yadav

Giving Suryakumar experience now allows him to build a team and develop leadership skills over time.

The Sri Lanka series becomes a crucial testing ground for him as he prepares for the 2026 T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

It's important to note that Pandya isn't completely sidelined.

He remains part of the T20 squad, suggesting his experience and talent are still valued.

REDIFF CRICKET
