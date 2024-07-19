News
'Rarely Has Success In India Colours Mattered So Little'

'Rarely Has Success In India Colours Mattered So Little'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 19, 2024 12:31 IST
Shashi Tharoor

IMAGE: Sanju Samson, who scored the last ODI century for India, was not picked for the ODI segment of the Sri Lanka tour. Photograph: BCCI

Shashi Tharoor, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram and passionate cricket fan, has vehemently criticised the BCCI selection committee for their squad selections for the Sri Lanka tour.

The squads raised eyebrows with some unexpected exclusions, most notably Sanju Samson from the ODIs and Abhishek Sharma from the T20Is.

Despite Samson securing a spot in the T20I team, Abhishek, who dazzled with a sensational century in the recent T20I series against Zimbabwe, was shockingly left out.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century in the second T20 International against Zimbabwe. Photograph: BCCI/X<span

'Interesting squad selection for India's tour of Sri Lanka later this month. @IamSanjuSamson, who hit a century in his last ODI, has not been picked for ODIs, while @IamAbhiSharma4, who hit a T20I century in the #INDvZIM series, has not been picked at all,' Dr Tharoor tweeted.

'Rarely has success in India colours mattered so little to the selectors! Good luck to the team anyway," Dr Tharoor added.

Shashi Tharoor

 
REDIFF CRICKET
