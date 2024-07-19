News
Kohli Assures BCCI About Gambhir

Kohli Assures BCCI About Gambhir

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 19, 2024 13:34 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are known for their passionate playing styles but they will prioritise the team's well-being over past tensions. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's inclusion in the ODI squad against Sri Lanka has sparked curiosity. This will be the first time he plays under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, with whom he has had fiery on-field clashes in the past.

Kohli's past clashes with Gambhir, especially during their IPL captaincies, had some worried about their dynamic in the national team.

According to Cricbuzz, Kohli has assured the BCCI that their past differences won't affect their work together. Both understand the bigger picture -- the success of the Indian team.

Both Kohli and Gambhir are known for their passionate playing styles but they will prioritise the team's well-being over past tensions.

Gambhir himself downplayed the bad blood between the two Delhi natives. He emphasised that their relationship is a private matter and their focus is on helping the team, not creating media hype.

'The perception is far away from the reality. My relationship with Virat Kohli is something this country doesn't need to know. He has as much right as I do to express himself and help our respective teams win. Our relation is not to give masala to the public,' Gambhir had said.

Originally, neither Kohli nor Rohit Sharma were expected to participate in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. But, considering it was Gambhir's first series in charge, the two exemplary batters made themselves available for selection.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

