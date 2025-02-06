10% Of Rishabh Pant's Income Will Go To...

Rishabh Pant has launched a non-profit organisation.

The Rishabh Pant Foundation's 'vision and purpose is to spread happiness, hope and to make a meaningful difference'.

In a minute-long video, Pant thanked fans for their blessings and support and said he would now like to give back.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant makes a pledge... Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/X

'I've been thinking a lot about giving back, and what better time than now! Going forward, I am dedicating 10% of my commercial income towards the Rishabh Pant Foundation.

'The RPF is a project very dear to me, and the details of the cause are close to my heart. It will be announced in the next couple of months. I'm very excited, and can't wait to get started and share more details with you all! Thank you for your love and support,' he said.