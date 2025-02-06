Captains Who've Led India To...

Niki Prasad led India to the Under-19 women's T20 World Cup title on February 2, 2025, defeating South Africa by 9 wickets in Kuala Lumpur.
Rohit Sharma guided India to a second T20 World Cup title in June 2024 after a 17 year-long wait.
Shafali Verma led India to win the 1st U-19 women's T20 World Cup in 2023.
In 2022, Yash Dhull led India to a record 5th U-19 World Cup title.
India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.
In 2018, Prithvi Shaw led India to the U-19 World Cup title.
M S Dhoni's captaincy is legendary, with 3 ICC titles: The T20 World Cup in 2007, the 2011 ODI World Cup, the 2013 Champions Trophy.
He remains the only captain to win 3 limited overs ICC tournaments.
Unmukt Chand's team brought back another U-19 World Cup in 2012.
His 111* off 130 balls earned him the Man of the Final award.
Virat Kohli's leadership journey began in 2008 when he captained India to victory in the U-19 World Cup in Malaysia.
Sourav Ganguly led India to the 2002 Champions Trophy title; the trophy was shared with Sri Lanka after a rain-abandoned final.
In 2000, Mohammad Kaif led India to win the U-19 World Cup for the 1st time, defeating Sri Lanka in the final.
The incomparable Kapil Dev led India to victory in the 1983 World Cup, changing Indian cricket forever.