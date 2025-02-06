HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Recognise The Legend With Kumble?

Recognise The Legend With Kumble?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
February 06, 2025 09:47 IST

Anil Kumble with Aravinda de Silva

IMAGE: Cricket Legends in one frame: Anil Kumble and Aravinda de Silva. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kumble/X

It was a meeting of legendary proportions when spin maestro Anil Kumble met Sri Lankan batting great Aravinda de Silva.

'Always nice to catch up with this legend. Had some great moments trying to outwit him on the cricket field. Aravinda de Silva, what a player!' Kumble posted a picture on his X handle.

The two faced off against each other often in the 1990s and early 2000s. Kumble was always a difficult bowler to pick but de Silva played Kumble with ease.

For Gen Xers, De Silva played over 300 ODIs for Sri Lanka and was instrumental in the island nation's ODI World Cup triumph in 1996. He was named man of the match for his 107 in the final against Australia.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
