Pakistan 'not planning everything around Bumrah'

Pakistan interim head coach Aaqib Javed has downplayed the threat posed by India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

After sending shivers down the spine of Australian batters, Bumrah was laid low in the fifth and final Test in Sydney.

The cost of bowling 386.4 over in 2024 came at the expense of back spasms, which left Bumrah unavailable in the second innings. The Indian bowling unit withered, the team endured a 3-1 clobbering in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite concerns over his fitness, the A-Lister was named in India's 15-player squad for the Champions Trophy.

Now, Javed brushed away concerns over Bumrah's ability to get the better of Pakistan if he features in India's playing XI on February 23.

"They should be worried about Bumrah's fitness. When you play Champions Trophy, the most beautiful thing about it is you can't take any team lightly,' Javed told reporters on Wednesday.

"The top eight best teams are playing. If any team has a bowler like Bumrah, it is a plus point. But it is not like we will plan everything around him," Javed added.

India captain Rohit Sharma provided a fitness update on Bumrah and said that the team is waiting for an update about his scan, which will take place in the coming days.

"Jasprit... obviously, we're waiting on some update about his scan, which is due to happen in the next few days," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI against England.

"We're just waiting on that update, which is going to happen in the next few days, the scan. Then, probably, we'll have a little more clarity about his participation in the last ODI," he added.

The team management will have more clarity regarding Bumrah's participation in the final ODI match against England after the results from the scans are out.

Bumrah's impact on a game is reflected in his exploits in 2024. The crafty pacer was the leading-wicket-taker in international cricket last year, with 86 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 13.76, with four four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/45.

In Tests, the Indian pace spearhead enjoyed one of the most fruitful calendar years by a bowler, with 71 scalps in 13 matches at an average of 14.92, with five five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/45, seeing him being named ICC's Player of the Year.