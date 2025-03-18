Disha Patani, Sheya Ghosal likely to perform at IPL opening

IMAGE: Disha Patani is likely to be the attraction at the IPL Opening Ceremony on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

The 2025 IPL season will begin at Eden Gardens on March 22, with defending champions KKR taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

A glittering 35-minute opening ceremony will precede the match, with likely performances by noted singer Shreya Ghoshal and actress Disha Patani.

The event is also likely to be attended by ICC chairman Jay Shah and other dignitaries.

"It's a marquee match with full demand for tickets. Eden Gardens is set to host an opening ceremony after a long time," Snehasish said, refusing to divulge details about the opening ceremony.