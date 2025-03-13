IPL 2025: Meet The Captains

74 matches, 13 venues.
And at the helm?
A fascinating mix of veterans and rising stars.
Laxmi Negi introduces us to the skippers ready to ignite the IPL 2025 season.
Chennai Super Kings
CSK entrusted Ruturaj Gaikwad with captaincy last year, a testament to his growth in the franchise under M S Dhoni's watch.
Gujarat Titans
Following his captaincy debut in 2024, Shubman Gill will continue to lead GT in IPL 2025, confirming the franchise's confidence in his leadership.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Prioritising stability and experience, KKR named Ajinkya Rahane as captain for IPL 2025.
Venkatesh Iyer will be his deputy, creating a blend of seasoned leadership and dynamic energy within the team.
Mumbai Indians
Hardik Pandya will steer the 5-time champions in IPL 2025, with hopefully better results than in his 1st season as skipper.
Lucknow Super Giants
LSG brought in Rishabh Pant as captain for IPL 2025 after a record-shattering ₹27 crore acquisition, setting the stage for an impactful season.
Rajasthan Royals
RR will once again be led by Sanju Samson, reinforcing his proven leadership from the front.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
RCB has placed immense faith in Rajat Patidar's leadership potential, appointing him captain in a strategic move that acknowledges his abilities alongside Virat Kohli's experience.
SunRisers Hyderabad
After guiding SRH to the IPL 2024 final, Pat Cummins continues to lead the franchise, aiming to build on recent success.
Punjab Kings
PBKS have invested heavily in Shreyas Iyer, acquiring him for ₹26.75 crore and naming him captain.
Fresh from leading KKR to victory in 2024, can Iyer take PBKS to its IPL title?
Delhi Capitals
Axar Patel, a pillar of Delhi Capitals since 2019, is DC's captain for IPL 2025.
His proven performance and ₹16.50 crore retention underscore his value to the franchise.
Remembering Cricket Legend Abid Ali
'I Told Shreyas To Shut Outside Noise'