Captain Gill is part of a long-term strategy: GT COO

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was appointed captain of Gujarat Titans when Hardik Pandya moved back to Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 edition. Photograph: BCCI

Team India star opener Shubman Gill played a pivotal role in Gujarat Titans' title-winning Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign in 2022, where he scored 483 runs in 16 matches at an average of 34.50 and strike rate of 132.32.

A significant moment in his short career came when he was appointed the captain of the side in 2024 after Hardik Pandya moved back to Mumbai Indians.

At the international level, Gill has wore the captain's armband on a couple of occasions, leading second-string sides in the white-ball format besides being Rohit Sharma's deputy in the ODI squad.

As Rohit nears the end of his captaincy career, Gill looks like the No. 1 candidate to take up the ODI and Test captaincy role,

In the IPL, he has been in excellent form at the top-order for GT. He has scored over 400 runs in each of his three seasons with the franchise.

In the ongoing season, the 25-year-old right-hander has scored 389 runs in nine matches. Apart from being consistent with the bat, he is admired for his ability to maintain composure in stressful situations and guide his team effectively.

Titans are currently sitting third on the points table with 12 points from nine matches. They may seal a playoff berth if they manage to win at least two of the remaining five matches.

Gujarat Titans Chief Operating Officer (COO) Colonel Arvinder Singh spoke of the strategic thinking behind choosing Gill as the captain and said that the move has already yielded the desired results.

"At Gujarat Titans, whatever we do, we don't do it for a season or two. When Hardik moved on, many were of the opinion that we had players who can just walk in and take over the position. But we chose to invest in Shubman as we were having a long-term plan. The results of that move are showing now," Singh said.

"What is more important for us as an ecosystem is to understand that you cannot just make someone a captain and expect him to do everything. There is a full-fledged system and process in place that has helped him grow as a captain. This is in addition to what he has gained at the international level over the years, representing India as a vice-captain on many occasions. Of course, we've had several senior players in the team, including Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, and Kane Williamson. Shubman is someone who is very open to learning from others.

"The transformation in his leadership from last year to this year is remarkable. He is truly stepping up as the leader on the field. It's inspiring to witness, and I believe this growth will benefit not only the Gujarat Titans but also the national team," he added.