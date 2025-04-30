Rohit Turns 38! His Staggering IPL Records

Rohit Turns 38! His Staggering IPL Records

38 years. Countless sixes. Endless memories. Rohit Sharma has aged like fine wine -- and on his special day, the cricketing world can't stop celebrating the legend who's still writing history. Because legends don’t chase records -- they create them.

BCCI

6,000+ runs & a hat-trick

The only player in IPL history to achieve this rare double. Batting genius & golden arm? That’s Hitman.

BCCI

Most Fours for MI – 539*

No one pierces the gaps like Rohit. His timing and placement are second to none.

BCCI

Most Sixes for MI – 262*

When the Hitman gets going, the ball only goes one way -- out of the park!

Rohit Sharma/Instagram

MI’s Leading Run-Getter -- 5971*

Nearly 6,000 runs and counting -- Rohit is the heartbeat of Mumbai Indians’ batting legacy.

BCCI

20 Player of the Match Awards

Most by an Indian in IPL history. When the lights shine brightest, Rohit delivers.

Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Two Fifties in IPL Finals as Captain

2015: 50 (in 26 balls)

2020: 68 (in 51 balls)

Big match player? Rohit defines the term.

Rohit Sharma/Instagram

'264 reasons to celebrate Rohit Sharma!'

Hitman @ 38: Rohit Sharma Era in Indian Cricket
CLICK HERE