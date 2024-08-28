From Raina to Malik: 7 Kashmiri IPL Superstars

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina, a fluent stroke-maker, rose to prominence in the early 2000s as a key middle-order batsman for India. His roots trace back to a Kashmiri Pandit family from Rainawari, Srinagar, which moved to North India in the 1980s. He remains the most accomplished cricketer of Kashmiri origin to represent India. In the IPL, Raina was a pioneer.

As the backbone of Chennai Super Kings for over a decade, his consistency and impact earned him the title 'Mr. IPL'. He set the gold standard -- one that aspiring players from Kashmir still aim to match.