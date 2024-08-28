From Raina to Malik: 7 Kashmiri IPL Superstars

Kashmir has produced several IPL stars, including Parvez Rasool, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad, showcasing the region's rising cricketing talent.
From explosive all-rounders to fiery pacers, these players have made a lasting impact, inspiring the next generation of Kashmiri cricketers to dream big.
Suresh Raina, a fluent stroke-maker, rose to prominence in the early 2000s as a key middle-order batsman for India. His roots trace back to a Kashmiri Pandit family from Rainawari, Srinagar, which moved to North India in the 1980s. He remains the most accomplished cricketer of Kashmiri origin to represent India. In the IPL, Raina was a pioneer.
As the backbone of Chennai Super Kings for over a decade, his consistency and impact earned him the title 'Mr. IPL'. He set the gold standard -- one that aspiring players from Kashmir still aim to match.
Parvez Rasool, the 'Bijbehara Blaster', made history as the first cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir to play for India and earn an IPL contract, joining Pune Warriors in 2013.
Though his international chances were limited, Rasool remains a local icon and a trailblazer who opened the doors for Kashmiri talent in top-tier cricket.
Umran Malik, the Jammu speedster known for his express pace, is a standout figure in the IPL. From 2021 to 2024, he played 26 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad, claiming 29 wickets, including a fiery 5/25 -- one of the most memorable spells by an Indian pacer in the league.
Clocking over 150 km/h regularly, Malik quickly gained attention as a rare fast-bowling talent. In the IPL 2025 mega auction, after initially going unsold, he was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of Rs 75 lakh.
Rasikh Salam, the young pacer from Kulgam, has steadily risen through the IPL ranks. After debuting with Mumbai Indians in 2019, he impressed for Delhi Capitals in 2024, taking 9 wickets in 8 games.
At the IPL 2025 auction, RCB snapped him up for Rs 6 crore, a massive leap from his Rs 30 lakh base price. From Bhan Ashmuji to a multi-crore signing, Rasikh’s IPL journey marks him as a fast-bowling talent to watch.
Abdul Samad, the all-rounder from Jammu, was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Previously retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for three consecutive years, Samad has played 59 IPL matches, scoring 692 runs and taking 2 wickets. His highest score is 37 not out.
Yudhvir Singh Charak, the all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir, was signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 35 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. Known for his new-ball skills and lower-order batting, he adds key depth to RR’s line-up.
After debuting for Lucknow Super Giants in 2023, where he took two wickets in an economical spell, Yudhvir impressed across 28 T20s, with 20 wickets and 140 runs. His IPL journey gains momentum as RR secured him following a bidding battle with Mumbai Indians.
Manzoor Dar, Kashmir's '100-metre six man’, is a dynamic all-rounder from Sumbal, Bandipora. Debuting for Punjab Kings in 2018 for Rs 20 lakh, he quickly earned a reputation for his explosive batting.
Manzoor played a crucial role in Jammu & Kashmir's Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy victory. A late bloomer, he continues to impress with his power-hitting and all-round skills.