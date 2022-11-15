News
8th wonder to stay with us: CSK after retaining Jadeja

8th wonder to stay with us: CSK after retaining Jadeja

By Rediff Cricket
November 15, 2022 20:40 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings have shown faith in Ravindra Jadeja despite a controversial 2022 season as they retained the all rounder.

CSK took to twitter to post a message on Jadeja's retention and tweeted, ‘Eighth Wonder To Stay With Us.’

Jadeja also tweeted, ‘Everything is fine #restart,’ while sharing a picture of him alongside Dhoni.

 

Jadeja was announced as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, a transition from the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, things did not go well for the all-rounder or for the franchise for that matter after they lost a series of matches at the start of the season.

Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja ended up relinquishing captaincy. Dhoni then gave a sensational interview that CSK were preparing for Jadeja to take over as captain.

Jadeja played under Dhoni for a few matches but was injured in the last leg of the IPL 2022 owing to a rib injury, which once again sparked rumours of rift between the players.

All those speculations were put to rest.

Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

