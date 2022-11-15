8th wonder to stay with us: CSK after retaining Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings have shown faith in Ravindra Jadeja despite a controversial 2022 season as they retained the all rounder.

CSK took to twitter to post a message on Jadeja's retention and tweeted, ‘Eighth Wonder To Stay With Us.’

Jadeja also tweeted, ‘Everything is fine #restart,’ while sharing a picture of him alongside Dhoni.

Jadeja was announced as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, a transition from the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, things did not go well for the all-rounder or for the franchise for that matter after they lost a series of matches at the start of the season.

Jadeja ended up relinquishing captaincy. Dhoni then gave a sensational interview that CSK were preparing for Jadeja to take over as captain.

Jadeja played under Dhoni for a few matches but was injured in the last leg of the IPL 2022 owing to a rib injury, which once again sparked rumours of rift between the players.

All those speculations were put to rest.