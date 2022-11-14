News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Vaughan says BCCI ego cause of Team India's downfall

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
November 14, 2022 18:14 IST
English former cricketer Michael Vaughan lays the blame for India's loss on the BCCI.

IMAGE: English former cricketer Michael Vaughan lays the blame for India's loss on the BCCI. Photograph: Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images

Former captain Michael Vaughan feels the Indian cricket board (BCCI) should "swallow pride" and look at England for inspiration after India's semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup.

India suffered a 10-wicket hammering from eventual champions England to end their campaign at the semifinal stage. The heavy defeat marked India's fifth knockout loss in the last six World Cups.

England, meanwhile, beat Pakistan by five wickets in the finals to win the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

 

"This group of England white ball players is extraordinary and for once English cricket has a trendsetting team, the rest of the world should emulate. How are England going about their business? What do they do?" "If I was running Indian cricket, I would swallow my pride and look at England for inspiration," he said in his column for 'The Telegraph'.

Vaughan was lavish in his praise for Jos Buttler and said the England skipper has the potential to emulate India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni in terms of longevity as a leader.

"Now Jos Buttler has landed the World Cup at the first time of asking and at the age of 32 he has the chance to build his own legacy. MS Dhoni went on for years as India's captain. Buttler can do the same, especially now that he is concentrating on one format. There is steel there too. You can see it in Buttler's eyes," Vaughan said.

"When you have a left-arm seamer, pace, swing and spin, and three spinners you have everything covered as a captain. That for me is the benchmark for white-ball cricket - you have to have options. From 1-11, they have matchwinners,"

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
