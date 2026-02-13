The MG Majestor: First Look

For over a decade, the Toyota Fortuner has sat unchallenged on its throne, enjoying a virtual monopoly in the full-size SUV segment.

Many have tried to gatecrash this party, but few have had the muscle to stay.

Enter the MG Majestor. Larger, more tech-laden, and significantly more premium than its predecessor, the Gloster, JSW MG's new flagship isn't just looking for a seat at the table, it's looking to take over the head of it.

With a massive 5-metre footprint and a suite of luxury features that make its rivals look dated, here is our first look at the SUV that aims to redefine the D+ segment.

IMAGE: The MG Majestor was unveiled in Gurugram, Haryana, where an off-road track was made just for the event. All photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

The Fortuner for a long time has been enjoying a monopoly in the full-size SUV space, but now JSW MG wants to crash its party with the huge Majestor.

The Majestor will replace the Gloster with showroom arrivals in April, as deliveries will start in May with three variants on offer.

The Majestor happens to tick the right boxes in being a huge ladder frame SUV with off-road capability added in but also it happens to be a Bonafide luxury SUV with plenty of features.

Here is our first look telling you what all there is to know about this 5-metre plus SUV.

Biggest SUV in its class

If size matters, then the Majestor has gotten it right from the start with a massive length of 5046mm and a high ground clearance of 210mm.

The slim DRLs next to the gigantic black grille further lend it an immense presence, while it has a boxy look for sure.

There are large 19-inch wheels and bold lettering everywhere, including at the rear, which denotes the name. Elsewhere, you get chrome exhaust tips, a connected light bar and fixed side steps.

There are three colours on offer: Metal Black, Pearl White, Concrete Grey, and Metal Ash.

Premium and functional interiors

The interior gets plenty of physical buttons, including switches to engage the 4x4 system, plus there are no less than 10 off-road modes!

The touchscreen is a large 12.3-inch touchscreen and is different in feel as well as look from the earlier Gloster.

The driver also has a digital display upfront, while the huge centre console has twin opening storage places.

The rear seat comes in either 6- or 7-seater form, while there are dedicated AC vents with a separate climate control function.

Other features include auto tilt ORVM, panoramic sunroof, 12 speaker JBL audio system, electric front seats with massage and ventilation, ADAS level 2, 360-degree camera, gesture powered tailgate and more.

There is wireless connectivity and inbuilt apps too, along with a digital key. With the third row in place, the boot is 343 litres, while with two rows folded, it climbs to a huge 1350 litres.

Diesel only, with a 4x4 option.

Big and burly SUVs work best with diesels, and the Majestor has a 2.0l diesel unit with two turbos, which generate 215bhp and 478Nm.

There is one gearbox, which is an 8-speed automatic, but you can spec a 4x2 model along with a 4x4, of course.

There is also a terrain management system, which includes the earlier mentioned off-road modes and even something called 'M-Crawl' function, which helps during low-speed off-roading across tricky terrain. Water wading capacity is ample, 810mm.

The Majestor, without doubt, takes a straight aim at the Fortuner but adds more space, features and is more capable on paper at least, while prices would be expected to be more premium than the Gloster, which starts at Rs 38 lakh and tops at Rs 43 lakh.