Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV makes its India debut

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV makes its India debut

January 20, 2026 16:34 IST

Toyota enters India's mass electric vehicle segment with the maiden launch of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella in Mumbai.

IMAGE: The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella on display at the Mumbai launch event, showcasing its bold and masculine front. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
 

Though one expected lot of electric energy at the launch of its first electric Indian car, one came across tight-lipped Toyota officials refusing to reveal product details or price point, among the most-awaited data for prospective EV buyers.

Toyota Ebella: 543 km range in single charge

IMAGE: Close-up of the dual tone plush interiors, the steering wheel and vertical air vents.

What it revealed though is that the Ebella will be available in three variants E1, E2 and E3. The E1 comes with 49kWh battery capacity and E2 and E3 are fitted with 61kWh capacity batteries.

IMAGE: The Ebella's front seats in premium two-tone finish.

The two variants of the Urban Cruiser Ebella, though, pack a punch with a single-charge -- ARAI-certified 543km range for the bigger battery and 440km for the smaller battery variant.

IMAGE: Rear passenger seating of the Urban Cruiser Ebella appears roomy.

All the three variants are front wheel drive and produce 189Nm torque.

IMAGE: The Urban Cruiser Ebella has decent luggage space.

Using DC source, the battery charges from 10% and 80% in 45 minutes.

Ebella's style and design

IMAGE: The Ebella's distinctive wheel arch design.

When asked how the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella will be different from the competition, Sabari Manohar, group head, said the Ebella's design is "bold and masculine."

While the comparison to Suzuki's eVitara is obvious, the Ebella will compete with mid-sized electric SUVs from Mahindra and Hyundai.

The ventilated front row seats with vertical AC vents look smarter. The wireless charging system for phones, dial type gear shift knob, panoramic roof, and the infotainment system comprising JBL sound system, 10.25-inch touchscreen panel and the 10.1-inch driver display add a premium touch to the Ebella's interiors.

IMAGE: The Ebella's dial type gear shift knob.

The 18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels also add to the premium look.

Ebella's booking price Rs 25k

The Ebella comes in four dual tone colours -- Café White, Sportin Red, Land Breeze Green and Enticing Silver.

IMAGE: The Ebella's rear tail light cluster and badging.

Seven SRS air bags and Level II ADAS and 360-degree camera take care of the safety aspect.

While the company officials shared no information about when the SUV will hit the streets or the ex-showroom price, the Ebella can be booked on a payment of Rs 25,000.

REDIFF BUSINESS
