The Small SUV That Packs A Punch And Acts Like a Giant

Don't let the subcompact label fool you, the Tata Punch is a real SUV at heart, warns Rajesh Karkera.

Since its debut in 2021, the Tata Punch has been a favourite for those seeking SUV styling in a compact package... It actually surprised me when I first drove it! However, the 2026 "Command Max" avatar takes things to a whole new level, addressing the one thing we, fans of the Tata Punch, have been asking for...

Key Points Best-in-class power-to-weight ratio

197mm ground clearance

Bigger 26.03 cm HD infotainment system

That is, more power, more safety and more off-road DNA.

We covered the Exterior and the Interior of the 2026 Tata Punch at its launch in Mumbai. But what we did not see was how the car performed.

We did know that the biggest change was the introduction of the 1.2 Litre Turbocharged iTurbo Revotron engine, which is the most significant upgrade in the new Punch.

Tata Punch's new iTurbo variant

The previous models were often praised for their chassis but left us drivers wanting more highway punch.

The new iTurbo variant solves this with a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio designed for exhilarating performance and confident driveability.

Whether you are merging onto highways or commanding steep mountain inclines, this engine provides the thrill type feeling that was previously missing from the lineup.

Want to see the complete review without reading? Here it is!

Don't let the subcompact label fool you, the Tata Punch is a real SUV at heart. It is built on the rugged Alfa-Arc architecture, which allows it to tackle some crazy inclines that would stop a standard 4x4 SUV in its tracks!

Tata Punch tackles crazy inclines

My DOP will vouch for it... She stopped filming when the Punch tackled the 35-degree incline! I was in the driver's seat, and I thought now this car is going to topple. But it didn't. It just holds on to the ground like a frog!

The Tata Punch is the only front-wheel-drive SUV which proves its real-world capability in such extreme conditions.

As for the tech, it comes equipped with what is necessary -- Hill Hold Control and Hill Descent Control -- which provide just the right confidence when navigating steep, unpredictable surfaces, Like the one in the photograph above!

Safety is standard in Tata Punch

Another big change is the increased 197mm ground clearance, which ensures the Punch can clear deep ruts and bad roads with ease.

And safety comes standard in the Punch too: 6 Airbags across all variants, and the Tata Punch gets a 5 Star Global NCCAP rating for passenger and driver safety and a 4 star rating for Infact occupants.

A benchmark for safety in this segment, once again by Tata Motors. The new Punch has earned a prestigious 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

An iTPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) comes as standard in the New Tata Punch. And the upper variants also come with a 360 Degree HD Surround View Camera to eliminate blind spots during tricky manoeuvres.

The cabin of the New Tata Punch now features a bigger 26.03 cm HD infotainment system, a 65W fast Type-C charger (both for front and back passengers), and an integrated air purifier which integrates seamlessly on the dashboard between the front AC vents. Can you spot it?

The seats are now more comfy with extended thigh support, a centre armrest and a flat rear floor to maximise legroom. See the review video to experience the space.

With an introductory starting price of just ₹5.59 Lakh, the 2026 Tata Punch is no longer just a "small car", it is a faster, smarter, and safer SUV that is fully equipped to command any road in India. Waterlogged too!! See the video